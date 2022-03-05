ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 4: Pakistan Women vs India Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women will cross swords with India Women in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the contest.

Pakistan have had good preparation leading into the World Cup. They won both their warm-up fixtures, and are riding with confidence. After beating New Zealand, they beat Bangladesh in a close-fought contest in a match reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain.

Batting first, contributions from Aliya Riaz (45*), Javeria Khan (44) and Bismah Maroof (32) helped them post 199 on the board. Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu then picked up four and three wickets, respectively, as they bowled out Bangladesh for 194.

India, meanwhile, also won both their warm-up games. After coming on top against South Africa, they beat West Indies comprehensively. Electing to bat first, India rode on fifties from Smriti Mandhana (66) and Deepti Sharma (51) to put up 258 in their 50 overs. Pooja Vastrakar then took three wickets as West Indies were bowled out for 177.

Pakistan Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs India Women, Match 4, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 6, 2022, Sunday; 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line from the start, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu.

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

Match Prediction

It should be a fascinating contest between the two arch-rivals as each team looks to open their campaign with a win. That could ensure a cracker of a contest on Sunday. However, India look a more settled unit than Pakistan, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India Women to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

Edited by Bhargav

