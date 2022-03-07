ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 6: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women will take on Pakistan Women in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui will host this exciting contest.

Australian Women got off to a perfect start at the World Cup. They defeated their arch-rivals England Women in a closely-fought contest in their opening game of the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Australian Women posted a mammoth 310 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Rachael Haynes. The bowlers then kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the English side to 298, resulting in a win by 12 runs. The Aussies will look to carry forward the winning momentum into their next match.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against their rivals India Women in their first game of the tournament.

Batting first, the Indian Women scored 244 in their 50 overs. The Pakistan bowlers bowled well in the first half of the innings to pick up seven wickets in total. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 137 to lose the game by 107 runs.

Pakistan have to be at their absolute best while facing the Australian Women in their next clash.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 6, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 8th 2022, Tuesday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely.

The surface tends to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners who will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Manganui is expected to hover between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes smashed a fantastic ton (130 off 131 balls) and was well-supported by her skipper Meg Lanning (86) as they finished their innings on 310. Alana King picked up three wickets, with Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath chipping in with two scalps each.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women

Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Indian Women to 244. Sidra Ameen top-scored with 30 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 137.

Probable XI

Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The Australian Women were brilliant in their win against England Women whereas the Pakistan Women suffered a heavy loss against the Indian Women in their opening game. The Asian side has to be at its absolute best to challenge the Southern Stars on Tuesday.

Australia look a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them coming into this game. They are expected to beat Pakistan on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

