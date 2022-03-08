ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 7: West Indies Women vs England Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies Women will take on England Women at the University Oval in Dunedin in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

West Indies Women played New Zealand Women in their opening game of the competition and finished on the winning side in a nail-biting contest. They will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum in the upcoming clash.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies Women scored 259 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant ton from Hayley Matthews. The bowlers then stepped up but it went down to the wire and a sensational last over from Deandra Dottin eventually helped them defend the total successfully. She defended six runs as the White Ferns lost three wickets in the final over to help the Windies win the game by three runs.

England Women, meanwhile, haven’t gotten off to a perfect start. They faced rivals Australia in their first game and suffered a loss in a closely-fought contest.

Bowling first, England Women struggled to pick up wickets as the Australian Women posted 310 on the board, losing only three wickets. Natalie Sciver smashed a century while chasing this mammoth total but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 12 runs. They will have to be on their toes while facing an upbeat West Indies on Wednesday.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs England Women, Match 7, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 9th 2022, Wednesday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

West Indies Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to get slower and we will see spinners playing a major role on this surface.

West Indies Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dunedin is expected to hover between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

West Indies Women vs England Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews scored a fantastic ton (119 off 128 balls), helping them post 259 against England. Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, and Deandra Dottin picked up two wickets apiece and defended the total successfully to win the game by three runs.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

England Women

Natalie Sciver picked up two wickets but couldn't stop the Australian Women from scoring 310 in 50 overs, losing only three wickets. Sciver smashed a century (109* off 85 balls) and was well-supported by Tammy Beaumont (74) but they fell short by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

West Indies beat New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament whereas England got off to a losing start. The English side needs to be at their absolute best to turn the tables around.

West Indies have the winning momentum behind them and if they fire in unison, they can beat England on Wednesday.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this encounter.

West Indies Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

