ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: New Zealand Women vs India Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will lock horns against India Women in Match 8 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this exciting contest.

New Zealand lost their opening game of the competition against West Indies but turned the tables around to win their next game. A good all-round performance saw them beat Bangladesh.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 27 overs per side. Bowling first, the bowlers bowled brilliantly and did a fine job of restricting Bangladesh to 140 and picked up eight wickets in the process.

The top-order batters then contributed as they chased the target down in just 20 overs. They will be eager to repeat their performance against the India on Thursday.

India Women, on the other hand, got off to the perfect start in the competition. They faced their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game and defeated them comprehensively to get underway with a win.

After electing to bat first, the Indian batters did well and helped them post 244 on the board in their 50 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they knocked Pakistan over for just 137 to win the game by 107 runs.

They will be looking to carry their winning momentum forward against the hosts in their upcoming fixture.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs India, Match 8, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 10 2022, Thursday, 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this deck.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted for Thursday and we expect a full game to be played.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Amy Satterthwaite picked up three wickets with the ball and helped New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 140 in their 27 overs. Suzie Bates (79*) and Amelia Kerr (47*) stepped up with the bat to help their side chase down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

India Women

Fifties from Smriti Mandhana (52), Sneh Rana (53*) and Pooja Vastrakar (67) helped India post 244 on the board against Pakistan. Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as they knocked their opponents over on 137 to win the game by 107 runs.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

New Zealand have turned the tables around after getting off to a losing start to the competition. India, meanwhile, defeated Pakistan Women in their last encounter and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum. Both sides are well-balanced and we expect a cracking contest.

The home conditions will prove to be an advantage for New Zealand and they will be favorites to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs India Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

