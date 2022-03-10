ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 9: Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the ninth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Pakistan Women will take on South Africa Women at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan Women have played two games so far, losing both. They were hammered by arch rivals India in their opening game and failed to bounce back against the Australian Women in their next match.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan batters failed to adapt to the conditions, managing only 190/6 in their 50 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by seven wickets. Pakistan have to be on their toes while facing the upbeat South African side.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, got off to the perfect start. They convincingly beat Bangladesh Women in their opening game of the World Cup.

Having been put in to bat first, the South African batters struggled a bit as they were bundled out on 207. The bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to knock over the Bangladesh Women on 175. The Proteas will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum into the next match.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, Match 9, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 11th 2022, Friday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The strip will assist spinners from both sides and they will get a significant turn while bowling on this surface.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to hover between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Contributions from Bismah Maroof (78*) and Aliya Riaz (53) helped them post 190 on the board. Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets but failed to create further in-roads as Australian Women chased down the total in the 35th over.

Probable XI

Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (41), Marizanne Kapp (42), and Chloe Tryon (39) contributed with the bat as they scored 207 at the end of their innings. Ayabonga Khaka scalped four wickets to help her side knock over Bangladesh Women on 175.

Probable XI

Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women are yet to win a game in the competition. The South African Women, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence coming into this game.

South Africa have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum. They are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

