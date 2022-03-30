ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Semi-Final 2: South Africa Women vs England Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women will take on England Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this exciting contest.

South Africa Women finished the league stage in the second position with 11 points. They won five of their total seven games and lost one, with one being washed out. They faced India in their last game and defeated them in a nail-biting contest.

After being asked to bowl first, the Proteas’ bowlers struggled a bit as the Indian side posted 274 on the board. The middle-order of the South African batting line-up stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total on the very last ball to win the game by three wickets.

They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the knockout stages of the competition.

England Women, meanwhile, had the worst possible start to the World Cup. They lost their first three games but turned the tables around and won their next four to seal a berth in the semifinals.

They defeated Bangladesh Women comprehensively in their last league game to qualify for the knockout stages.

Batting first, the English side scored 234 in their 50 overs. They lost six wickets in the process. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they knocked over Bangladesh Women on 134 to win the game by 100 runs.

They will be looking to repeat their performance on Thursday.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs England Women, Semi-Final 2, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 31, 2022, Thursday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

South Africa Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

South Africa Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch is expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

South Africa Women vs England Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas picked up two wickets each, helping South Africa restrict India to 274.

Contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (80), Lara Goodall (49) and Mignon du Preez (52*) helped them chase down the total on the last ball with three wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women

Sophia Dunkley scored a fifty (67 off 72 balls) and was well-supported by Natalie Sciver (40 off 57 balls) as they posted 234 on the board.

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean picked up three wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Both South Africa and England will be riding high on confidence after their wins in their respective last league games. Both sides are evenly matched and expect a cracking contest in the semifinals.

South Africa have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat England on Thursday.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

South Africa Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

