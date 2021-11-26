ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather forecast, Pitch report and Live streaming details

In the 12th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women will square off at Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on November 27, Friday.

Zimbabwe Women started the tournament on a bad note with a defeat over Thailand Women by eight runs. However, they made a strong comeback by defeating USA Women by one wicket. With home conditions well known to the side, we can expect them to continue their winning momentum.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, are having an inconsistent run despite having a very strong team. They started their journey with a loss against Bangladesh Women by three wickets. Later, Pakistan Women won against Thailand Women by 52 runs in the second encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Women Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Women, Match 12

Date and Time: November 27, 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

The two teams will be welcomed by good weather for this match. Temperatures will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The Sunrise Sports Club will provide a good battle between the bat and the ball. Batters might tend to dominate in the powerplay overs but we can trust bowlers to find the right lines and lengths to make a strong comeback in the middle overs.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Chiedza Dhururu and Francesca Chipare are the designated openers for the side. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda will take up the middle order slot.

Likely XI: Chiedza Dhururu, Francesca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Mary-Anne Musonda(c), Modester Mupachikwa(wk), Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Sharpe Mayers

Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women will have a lot of all-round options on their side. Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali’s performances will decide the team’s chances of advancing to the next stage.

Likely XI: Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan(c), Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz(wk)

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Women Prediction

Though Zimbabwe Women are hosting the tournament, they are yet to find the right combination to win games. On the other hand, Pakistan Women have a lot of experience in this format and are expected to bag this encounter by a comfortable margin.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

