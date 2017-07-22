ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Road to the finals for England

Reliving England's journey in the ICC Women's World Cup.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jul 2017, 15:40 IST

England's team for the ICC Women's World Cup 2017

One of the most formidable sides in the history of women's cricket and tournament hosts England lock horns with a resurgent Indian team in the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's.

In the bid for their fourth World Cup title, England will have their task cut out against this new look Indian team who have taken the world of cricket by storm with their superlative exploits in the mega event.

While England stumbled in the opening match of the tournament, they have been the most dominant team coming into the business end of the competition, finishing on top of the points table.

Let us now relive England's journey from Derby to Lord's.

England vs India

The opening day of this showpiece event provided plenty of excitement for the crowd as England were up against India in Derby.

Heather Knight won the toss and opted to field first, giving her bowlers the first use of the fresh wicket on offer.

However, the move seemed to have backfired as the Indian opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut laid a firm foundation, providing a solid 144 run partnership for the first wicket.

The duo along with skipper, Mithali Raj registered fluent half centuries to propel India to a massive score of 281 runs in the first innings.

In reply, the top order of the hosts failed to convert their starts and faltered in the run chase. Lack of partnerships in the middle overs also led to their downfall and they eventually fell short by 35 runs.

This was the first and the only loss for the England team in their World Cup campaign thus far.