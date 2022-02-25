ICC Women's World Cup Warm Up Match 2022, India Women vs South Africa Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

India Women will square off against South Africa Women in the third warm-up match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Mainpower Oval in Rangiora will host this encounter.

Indian Women have been struggling in recent times. They faced New Zealand Women in a limited-overs series, where they suffered a heavy loss.

The Indians lost the only T20I and then succumbed to a 1-4 defeat in the ODI series. They did win the last game of the series, which would have slightly boosted their morale, but a lot of work needs to be done ahead of the World Cup.

Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian side in the World Cup. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players on their side. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations for them. India will look to find their perfect XI through the warm-up fixtures.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, have been in good form ahead of the World Cup. They completed a convincing victory over the West Indies Women at home in an ODI series earlier this month.

After losing the second game, South Africa Women won their next two matches to seal the series by a 2-1 margin. Their experienced players have stepped up and will look to keep performing over the next few weeks.

The South African side will be led by Sune Luus after Dane van Niekerk was ruled out of the World Cup due to an ankle fracture. They have some promising players on their side and will look to kick start their preparations with a victory against the Indian Women on Sunday.

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, Match 3, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022

Date and Time: February 27th 2022, Sunday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

India Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Mainpower Oval is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

India Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rangiora is expected to hover between nine and 16 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

India Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

India Women

Squad

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

South Africa Women

Squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee (wk), Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

(Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match)

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

India lost against New Zealand in a limited-overs series whereas South Africa beat West Indies at home in an ODI series.

That said, the Indian squad has some highly experienced players who will be keen to guide the team to a win. They are expected to beat South Africa on Sunday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

