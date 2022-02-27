ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022, New Zealand Women vs Australia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in the fifth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln will host this encounter.

New Zealand Women faced Pakistan Women in their first warm-up fixture. It was a closely fought contest and they failed to hold their nerves as they suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, the New Zealand batters struggled as they were bundled out on 229 in 45 overs.

The bowlers tried hard and even picked up six wickets but failed to create further inroads as Pakistan Women chased down the total with four balls to spare. The White Ferns will be looking to get back to winning ways ahead of the World Cup.

Australian Women, on the other hand, faced West Indies Women in their warm-up game and defeated them comprehensively. It was a good all-round performance from them.

The Australian Women scored 259 in their 50 overs after being put in to bat. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they restricted the West Indies Women to 169 to win the game by 96 runs.

They will look to keep performing in the same way in their final warm-up game.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, Match 5, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022

Date and Time: March 1, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes. The pitch is expected to assist spinners as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lincoln is expected to hover between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Contributions from Amy Satterthwaite (80) and Maddy Green (58) helped them put 229 on the board. Jess Kerr picked up two wickets but New Zealand failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game by four wickets.

Squad

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

Australia Women

Fifties from Ellyse Perry (62) and Annabel Sutherland (54*) helped them score 259 in their 50 overs. Perry, Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Alana King picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Squad

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Amanda Wellington

(Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match)

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women lost to Pakistan Women in their first warm-up fixture whereas the Southern Stars defeated West Indies Women comprehensively. The White Ferns need to be on their toes to challenge the Southern Stars on Tuesday.

Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat New Zealand on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

