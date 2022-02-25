ICC Women's World Cup Warm Up Match 2022, New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

New Zealand Women will take on Pakistan Women in the first warm-up match ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, New Zealand, will host this clash.

New Zealand Women recently faced Indian Women in a limited-overs series. After winning the first T20I, they carried their form into the ODI series, winning it by a 4-1 margin.

Sophie Devine will be leading the White Ferns and will be hoping to lead by example over the next few weeks. They will be looking to lift the World Cup in front of their home crowd and will be eager to start their preparations on a winning note.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, haven’t played much in recent times. They last played a game in November 2021 in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Pakistan beat Thailand and Zimbabwe to seal a berth in World Cup 2022. It remains to be seen how they perform at the global stage.

Bismah Maroof is back and will be leading the side. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players on their side who will be keen to showcase their talents.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022

Date and Time: February 27th 2022, Sunday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lincoln is expected to hover between eight and 14 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on matchday.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Squad

Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

Pakistan Women

Squad

Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu

(Note: All the players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match)

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women were brilliant in their recently-concluded series against India. Pakistan Women might take some time to get into the groove.

New Zealand look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Sophie Devine to score a fifty and pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far