ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022, Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women: Squads, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Pakistan Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the eighth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Lincoln Green will host this clash.

Pakistan Women faced New Zealand Women in their first warm-up match. It was a close-fought contest and the Asian side just managed to get across the line.

After electing to bowl first, the Pakistan bowlers bowled brilliantly to knock over New Zealand Women for 229 in 45 overs. They had a shaky start to the chase but contributions from the lower-order batters helped them run down the total with four balls to spare. They will be riding with confidence after that four-wicket win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bangladesh Women faced England Women in their warm-up fixture and suffered a heavy loss. They didn’t have the best of starts to the preparation and will be looking to turn the tables around.

Bowling first, the Bangladesh Women struggled to pick up regular wickets as the English side posted 310 on the board, losing nine wickets. The batters then failed to step up as they were bundled out on 201 in the last over to lose the game by 109 runs. They need to be on their toes while facing Pakistan Women in their upcoming contest.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 8, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022

Date and Time: March 2nd 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Lincoln Green, Lincoln

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Lincoln Green is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The conditions are not ideal for a game on Wednesday. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on matchday, with the temperature expected to range between 7 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads

Pakistan Women

Nashra Sandhu picked up four wickets and was well-supported by Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima, who picked up two wickets each against New Zealand Women. Contributions from Nida Dar (54) and Aliya Riaz (62*) helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Squad

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali

Bangladesh Women

Nahida Akter looked good with the ball as she finished with three wickets. But they failed to keep a check on their opponent's scoring rate as the English side posted 310 on the board. Sharmin Akhter was the lone fighter with the bat as she scored 81 but lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 201.

Squad

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shamima Sultana, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Shanjida Akter

(Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match)

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women beat New Zealand Women in a close-fought contest. Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against England Women and need to be at their absolute best while facing Pakistan Women. The Pakistan Women will come out hard in their final warm-up game.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

