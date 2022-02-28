ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Match 2022,  South Africa Women vs England Women: Squads, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

South Africa Women will lock horns with England Women in the seventh warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Tuesday.

South Africa lost to India in their first warm-up fixture. Bowling first, South Africa did a decent job of restricting India to 244 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka starred with the ball, picking up three wickets.

The batters looked good in the run chase, with Laura Wolvaardt (75) and Sune Luus (94) keeping them in contention. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by two runs.

England, meanwhile, had a comprehensive win over Bangladesh in their first warm-up game. After being asked to bat first, England made a mammoth 310, thanks to a brilliant ton from Natalie Sciver (108 off 101 deliveries).

She was well-supported by Lauren Winfield Hill (55 off 43 balls). The English bowlers then stepped up. Freya Davies, Sciver and Charlotte Dean picked up two wickets apiece as England knocked over Bangladesh for 201.

Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs England Women, Match 7, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up Match, 2022

Date and Time: March 2, 2022, Wednesday; 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can hit through the line right from the start. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 7 and 15 degrees Celsius. There might be rain interruptions during the match, as there is rain predicted on the day.

Squads

South Africa

Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta.

England

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant.

Note: All squad players can take part in the warm-up match.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

South Africa are coming off a defeat in their last game, while England are high on confidence after a comprehensive win. England look like a more settled unit than South Africa. So expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: England to win.

