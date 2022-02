ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022: Full schedule, squads & match timings 

The 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup is all set to get underway in New Zealand. The tournament was originally scheduled for February to March 2021, but was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is now set to start on March 4 2022, with the warm-up games to commence on February 27. India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and England are the participating teams.

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 27, Sunday

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, 1:30 AM

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 1:30 AM

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1:30 AM

February 28, Monday

Bangladesh Women vs England Women, 1:30 AM

March 1, Tuesday

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 1:30 AM

West Indies Women vs India Women, 1:30 AM

March 2, Wednesday

South Africa Women vs England Women, 1:30 AM

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1:30 AM

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022: Squads

Australia

Australia v England - ODI Ashes Series: Game 3

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Bangladesh

Bangladesh v Pakistan - Warm Up Match: ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

England

Australia v England - ODI Ashes Series: Game 2

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

India

WBBL - Strikers v Renegades

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand

New Zealand vs India - 4th Women's ODI

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan

South Africa v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

South Africa

WBBL Final - Scorchers v Strikers

Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

West Indies

WBBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

