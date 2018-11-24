ICC Women’s World T20: 3 reasons behind India's semi-final defeat

Pawan Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 75 // 24 Nov 2018, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was disappointed after losing against England in the semifinal

On a wonderful night in Antigua where cool wind from beaches was breaking into the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the locals were flocking through the gates to witness the doubleheader semi-finals of the 2018 Women’s World T20.

Table-toppers West Indies and India were taking on four-time world champion Australia and 2017 World Cup winner England respectively. A lot was expected from India as they went into the semi-final on the back of four wins from four matches.

In the first game, West Indies were thrashed by the rampaging Southern Stars. Alyssa Healy carrying her golden form into the semi-final and bagged a record 4th player of the match award in five matches.

In the second semi-final, India faced a stern test against England. The Women in Blue battled hard to score 112 in 20 overs on a slow and turning deck. Unfortunately, they struggled to fire with the ball.

Here are three factors that played a role in India crashing out of the tournament in the semi-final.

#3 Failure to capitalise on good start

Smriti Mandhana scored a quick-fire cameo and provided a strong start

Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Taniya Bhatia started off the innings in a solid manner and added up 43 runs in no time. Mandhana built the momentum for a big score before she departed off Ecclestone’s bowling.

Riding on the momentum, Taniya tried her luck with some powerful shots in the air but ended up holing out to experienced Natalie Sciver. England were all over India in the space of 2 or 3 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the Indian innings with sensible singles and quick boundaries.

Before this pair could have become dangerous, Tammy Beaumont’s quick throw from cover point settled into the keeper’s hand and laid the foundation of India’s sudden collapse. India failed to compile a significant partnership and were bundled out for just 112 runs.

1 / 3 NEXT