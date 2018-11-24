×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

ICC Women’s World T20: 3 reasons behind India's semi-final defeat

Pawan Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
75   //    24 Nov 2018, 17:11 IST

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was disappointed after losing against England in the semifinal
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was disappointed after losing against England in the semifinal

On a wonderful night in Antigua where cool wind from beaches was breaking into the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the locals were flocking through the gates to witness the doubleheader semi-finals of the 2018 Women’s World T20.

Table-toppers West Indies and India were taking on four-time world champion Australia and 2017 World Cup winner England respectively. A lot was expected from India as they went into the semi-final on the back of four wins from four matches.

In the first game, West Indies were thrashed by the rampaging Southern Stars. Alyssa Healy carrying her golden form into the semi-final and bagged a record 4th player of the match award in five matches.

In the second semi-final, India faced a stern test against England. The Women in Blue battled hard to score 112 in 20 overs on a slow and turning deck. Unfortunately, they struggled to fire with the ball.

Here are three factors that played a role in India crashing out of the tournament in the semi-final.

#3 Failure to capitalise on good start

Smriti Mandhana scored a quick-fire cameo and provided a strong start
Smriti Mandhana scored a quick-fire cameo and provided a strong start

Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Taniya Bhatia started off the innings in a solid manner and added up 43 runs in no time. Mandhana built the momentum for a big score before she departed off Ecclestone’s bowling.

Riding on the momentum, Taniya tried her luck with some powerful shots in the air but ended up holing out to experienced Natalie Sciver. England were all over India in the space of 2 or 3 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the Indian innings with sensible singles and quick boundaries.

Before this pair could have become dangerous, Tammy Beaumont’s quick throw from cover point settled into the keeper’s hand and laid the foundation of India’s sudden collapse. India failed to compile a significant partnership and were bundled out for just 112 runs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur
Pawan Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
My father introduced me to Sachin, Mother to Sehwag, Sister to ABD and Cousin to Virat but I always chose "CRICKET" and they still hate me.
Women's World T20: England beat India to reach the final 
RELATED STORY
WWT20 2018, Semi-Final 2: India have scores to settle...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20 2018, India vs England Semi-Final:...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Australia and England qualify...
RELATED STORY
Statistical analysis of India-England WT20Is
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20 controversy: Decision to bench Mithali...
RELATED STORY
Why Harmanpreet Kaur should not be pilloried for dropping...
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20 Controversy - A disservice to Mithali...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will lift the ICC Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: India's chance at redemption
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov
AUW 142/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 71/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 71 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
IND-W 112/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 116/2 (17.1 ov)
England Women win by 8 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
England Women
AUW VS ENG-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us