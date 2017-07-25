ICC Women's World Cup: Five best spells

Take a look at some of the best bowling performances in the World Cup

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 13:15 IST

Ekta Bisht's five wicket haul helped the Indian team to a comprehensive win.

The recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup provided plenty of excitement and fanfare to the millions of people all across the globe.

Tournament hosts - and one of the firm favourites to lift the coveted trophy, England edged out India in a nail biting thriller in the summit clash of this iconic competition at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's.

While the batters have dominated most of this high voltage competition, there have been some notable performances with the ball which has resulted in some famous wins for their teams.

Lets us relive some of the impact performances from the bowlers in this World Cup:

#5 Ekta Bisht

The Indian eves were up against the arch rivals Pakistan in their third league match of this mega event at the County Ground in Derby. The game was touted to be one of the most awaited clashes as two fiercely competitive teams locked horns in an epic encounter.

Mithali Raj, the skipper of the Indian team won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the move seemed to have backfired as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. A late lower order surge by Sushma Verma ensured that the Indian team reach a total of 169 runs in their stipulated quota of overs.

Defending a below par total on the board, the team was in dire needs of early wickets, and it was exactly what Ekta Bisht provided. Opening the bowling along with the experienced Jhulan Goswami, the left arm spinner bowled a consistent line and length to trouble the Pakistan batting unit.

She reaped massive dividends with her ball that comes into the right handed batter as most of her wickets were adjudged as LBW. Her exploits with the ball at the top of the order resulted in the Pakistan outfit being bundled out for a partly score of 74 runs.

The 31-year-old returned with figures of five for 18 in her quota of 10 overs to give the Indian team an emphatic 95 run victory.

Page 1 of 5 Next

Fetching more content...