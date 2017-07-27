ICC Women World Cup: Top Five Knocks

2017 women's world cup witnessed some fine batting performances. We look at the top 5.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 21:39 IST

India's Harmanpreet Kaur put some exquisite batting on display at the Women's World Cup

From Sri Lankan Chamari Atapattu’s terrific counter-attack to Indian Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings of a lifetime, the 2017 ICC women world cup witnessed some memorable batting performances that made the event a huge success.

The rise of India, some high-quality cricket, and nail-biting finishes made the ICC event a breakthrough moment in the history of women cricket.

The top quality batting performances were the highlight of this tournament and they helped in promoting women cricket at the international stage.

Here we relive the five best knocks from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 that displayed quality and grit.