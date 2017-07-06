ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, 5 things India did right to beat Sri Lanka

India moved one step closer to the semi-finals with a 16-run win against Sri Lanka.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2017, 00:36 IST

Deepti Sharma’s 78 helped India reach 232

The Indian women's team are knocking on the doors of the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup after a 16 run win over Sri Lanka. Deepti Sharma starred with the bat for India and her 100 run partnership with Mithali Raj helped India post 232 on the board.

India's openers failed but the middle order helped them post a winning total. Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav were right on the money and took two wickets each. On that note, here are five things India did right in their victory against Sri Lanka at Derby:

#5 Jhulan Goswami's economical start

After failing to bowl for extensive periods against Pakistan, India's premier fast bowler Jhulan Goswami produced the goods against Sri Lanka. Goswami was bang on target against right from the first over. She bowled six overs in her first spell and conceded less than 3 runs per over.

She also picked up the first wicket of the Lankan innings when she dismissed the dangerous Hasini Perera in the powerplay. Goswami then took the wicket of Shashikala Siriwardane who was looking to take the game away from the Indians.