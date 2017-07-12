ICC Women's World Cup 2017: 5 things that went wrong for India against Australia

India lost against Australia and there were a lot of things which went wrong for them.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 23:31 IST

Meg Lanning’s knock of 76 proved to be too good for India

Australia women's became the first team to enter the semi-finals of the ICC women's World Cup after an eight-wicket win over the Indian eves. Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry's 100+ runs stand guided Australia home in what was a pretty ease game for the Aussies.

Choosing to bowl first, Australia restricted India to just 226 on the board despite a century from Punam Raut.

India have a tough road ahead with Mithali Raj and her troops now facing a do or die game against New Zealand on Saturday. The winner of that game will be guaranteed a place in the semis.

Two losses on a trot have put India's entire campaign in jeopardy. Without further ado, here are the five things that went wrong for India in their defeat against the Aussies.

#5 Losing wickets in clusters at the end

After a short partnership between Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth wicket, India's batting fell apart and lost wickets one after the other. Raut slogged one to deep square leg and then on the next ball, Veda Krishnamurthy was run out in a big mix up between her and Kaur.

Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur all lost their wickets in the final five overs in a bid to up the ante.

From a strong position of being at 203/2, India's middle order fluffed yet again and were quickly reduced to 211/6. In another shocking event, India's one of the most consistent batters and their best one from the last game, Deepti Sharma was sent to bat at number 9.

She usually bats at number 5 or 6 but was weirdly not judged as fit to go into bat after Veda Krishnamurthy was run out.