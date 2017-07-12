Stats: Mithali Raj becomes all-time leading run-scorer in women's ODIs

The Indian captain just broke Charlotte Edward's all-time record.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 12 Jul 2017, 12:59 IST

Mithali Raj and milestones seem to go hand in hand and she is eyeing another

Indian captain Mithali Raj, who already broke two world records in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 has just broken one more all-time record in the ongoing clash between India and Australia. The 34-year-old batsman overtook Charlotte Edwards and now holds the record for most runs in women’s ODIs.

The former England captain previously held the record for most runs in women’s ODIs with 5,992 runs from 191 ODIs until Mithali overtook her mark from eight fewer matches. During India’s opening match of the tournament against England, she became the first woman to score seven successive ODI fifties and holds the record for most fifties in women’s ODIs (48).

Only two players have scored 5,000 runs in women’s ODIs, Charlotte Edwards and Mithali Raj. But the Indian skipper became the first woman to score 6,000 ODI runs.

Among the top ten run-getters in the history of women’s ODIs, there are four players who are currently active. Mithali is the only one in the top five but she does have one player from West Indies, New Zealand and England for company in the top ten. However, all three players, Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates and Sarah Taylor, who occupy seventh, eighth and ninth place, respectively, are more than 2,000 runs behind the Indian captain.

After the early loss of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj came to the crease against Australia, on the cusp of history and just added another all-time record to her name. India still have another game after this one and the fact that they are currently in third place, level with both Australia and England, strengthens their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old batsman is India’s leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament after she overtook Smriti Mandhana and already has two fifties from the first five matches. She will be looking to continue that run and help India reach the semi-final of the tournament.

Here is the complete list of players with most runs in women’s ODIs:

Most runs in Women’s ODIs

No. Player Matches Runs 100s/50s 1 Mithali Raj (India) 183 6002* 5/48 2 Charlotte Edwards (England) 191 5992 9/46 3 Belinda Clark (Australia) 118 4844 5/30 4 Karen Rolton (Australia) 141 4814 8/33 5 Claire Taylor (England) 126 4101 8/23 6 Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) 118 4064 4/34 7 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 104 3911 5/27 8 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 102 3689 8/23 9 Sarah Taylor (England) 106 3550 6/17 10 Alex Blackwell (Australia) 138 3257 3/23

NOTE: *Statistics accurate as of July 12, 2017.