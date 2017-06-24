Stats: Mithali Raj breaks two world records in ICC Women's World Cup opener

The Indian captain got off to the perfect start.

Mithali Raj continued her brilliant form in the World Cup opener

In the opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 between England and India, Mithali Raj broke two world records as India posted 281/3. The Indian captain not only became the first woman to score seven consecutive ODI fifties but also now holds the record for most fifties in women’s ODIs.

After a strong start, Raj came in to bat and her knock of 71 off just 73 balls helped her break Charlotte Edwards’ record of most fifties in women’s ODIs and register her seventh consecutive ODI fifty. Before the game, both Edwards and Mithali had 46 fifties but now the 34-year-old has taken over with 47.

She brought up her 47th fifty in 178 ODIs and is one of only two players to have over 35 fifties in women’s ODIs. Although Mithali has scored just five centuries, she is one of only two players to have over fifty 50+ scores in ODIs. Only Edwards (55) has more fifty-plus scores in women’s ODIs than the Indian captain.

This was the seventh consecutive fifty by Mithali Raj in ODIs, which in itself is a world record as she became the first woman to score a fifty in seven successive innings. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards and Australian pair of Lindsay Reeler and Ellyse Perry all scored fifties in six consecutive innings.

In her last seven innings, she has only been dismissed thrice, including this knock. She has scores of 70*, 64, 73*, 51*, 54, 62* and 71. Reeler was the only woman to score fifties in six successive innings for over two decades before Edwards did it in 2013, Perry in 2014/15 before Mithali got on her current run that began in February 2017.

In all ODIs, only Javed Miandad has scored fifties in more consecutive innings than Mithali Raj. While she has done it in seven successive innings, the Pakistan legend did it in nine consecutive innings.

Here is the complete list of players with most fifties in women’s ODIs:

Most fifties in Women’s ODIs

No. Player Matches Innings 1 Mithali Raj (India) 178 47* 2 Charlotte Edwards (England) 191 46 3 Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) 118 34 4 Karen Rolton (Australia) 141 33 5 Belinda Clark (Australia) 118 30 6 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 98 26 7 Claire Taylor (England) 126 23 8 Alex Blackwell (Australia) 133 23 9 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 99 22 10 Lisa Keightley (Australia) 82 21

NOTE: *Statistics accurate as of June 24, 2017.