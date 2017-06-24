ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Men In Blue wish the Indian Women's team luck ahead of their opening game

Virat Kohli was joined by a few others in conveying best wishes to the Women's team ahead of ICC Women's World Cup

India will face England in their opening match in the ICC Women's World Cup

The Indian Men's International Cricket team had a special message for the Women's International Cricket Team ahead of the latter's campaign in ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Indian Men's team captain, Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left a special message for the Women's team before heading to the Caribbean to take on West Indies.

Captain Kohli wished the best for the Women's team led by Mithali Raj. He is hopeful that Team India will go a long way in the tournament and also advised the team to watch out for other players.

All-rounder, Hardik Pandya, appeared confident about the team's victory as he wished the team ahead of their big game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also wished the women's Cricket team and is hopeful the team goes on to lift the trophy, something they’ve never done before.

Dinesh Karthik's message for the women's team was indeed a motivational one. Karthik, in his message, asked the players to focus on their journey throughout the tournament. He expressed that it is a proud moment for all of them as they will represent India in the World Cup. Hence, they should not be stressed about the results and should focus on enjoying the journey.

The Indian Women's team will begin their campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup today with their first match against England. In their warm-up match against Sri Lanka, India registered a commanding 109-run victory. Mithali Raj's 85 runs helped team India put up a score of 275 runs on board which the opponents failed to chase. Team India is geared up for the tournament and will aim to reach in the top four teams on the list by the end of league matches to confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

The Men's Cricket team is on West Indies tour. The first ODI of the series was abandoned because of the rain. Team India will next face West Indies in the Second ODI scheduled for tomorrow at the same venue.