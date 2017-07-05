ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Australia vs Pakistan: 5 Talking Points

Australia mauled Pakistan by 159 runs and here are five highlights of the match.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 22:29 IST

Elyse Villani starred in Australia’s win

The defending world champions registered their fourth straight win in the ICC Women’s World Cup as they trounced a ragtag Pakistan outfit by 159 runs. Batting first, Australia posted a target of 291 on the board, in reply to which the opponents could muster only 131 runs.

Pakistan put no semblance of fight whatsoever as they largely lagged behind in all three departments and remain winless in the contest thus far. With this 4th consecutive loss, the chances to make it to the knockout stage are almost negligible for the Sana Mir led side.

Let's take a look at 5 points from the match that got the viewers talking.

#1 Pakistan strike early but fail to capitalise

Iqbal was the first to give his side a breakthrough

While taking the field, one thing on the top of Pakistani women’s team agendas would have been picking up early wickets against an Australian side sans Meg Lanning. Asmavia Iqbal opened the bowling with Diana Baig, who had got the better of Smriti Madhana in the match against India.

Iqbal was the first to give his side a breakthrough as she got Beth Mooney caught behind on just the third delivery of the innings. She followed it up with a couple more tidy overs along with Baig, who then bagged the second Australian wicket.

A short delivery, which Nicole Bolton failed to pick and was adjudged leg before after the ball struck her pad. Pakistan were suddenly on top!

However, Mir’s decision to give the two bowlers an extended spell backfired as both were sent for plenty in their last and second last overs. This turned the match in Australia’s favour and they didn’t let the situation get out of their hands after that.