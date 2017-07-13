ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, England vs New Zealand: 5 talking points

Natalie Sciver's 129 and Tammy Beaumont's 92 help England post a win over New Zealand by 75 runs at Derby.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 12:13 IST

The English women continue on their merry ways

The England eves, on Wednesday, stretched their winning run to five games in a row as they trumped New Zealand by 75 runs at Derby. Batting first, England rode on Natalie Sciver's 129 and Tammy Beaumont's 92 to post a total of 284/9 on the board. Amelia Kerr was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with figures of 4/51 in 9 overs.

New Zealand's chase never really took off as they kept losing wickets continuously. The credit should also be given to the English bowlers who kept it tight and built the pressure. The Kiwis were eventually bundled up for 209 runs. Alex Hartley(3/44) being the pick of the English bowlers. Let us now have a look at the talking points from the game -

#1 England off to a poor start

The England openers found the going tough

The hosts found themselves in deep trouble as three of their top four batters got dismissed cheaply. Lauren Winfield (11), Sarah Taylor (8) and Heather Knight (8) walked back to the pavilion with England's score reading 52/3 in the 14th over.

First, it was Winfield who got dismissed by Lea Tatupu in the 5th over with England's score reading 13/1. Winfield had scored 11 out of them. Next, Sarah Taylor was out caught and bowled by Leigh Kasperek in the 8th over of the innings.

England's score read 22/2 as the skipper, Heather Knight, walked out to bat. She, however, struggled to score in her partnership of 30 runs with Tammy Beaumont and crawled her way to 8 runs off 26 deliveries. Her misery was ultimately brought to an end when Susie Bates trapped in plumb in front of the wickets.

Thus England found themselves reeling on 52/3 as they desperately searched for their 'Messiah'.