ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England vs South Africa, 5 things that England did right to win the semi-final

England beat South Africa by two-wickets to make their way into the final.

19 Jul 2017

England script a memorable win

The first semifinal between the English and the South African women saw one of the most nail-biting finishes in this edition of the World Cup. Quite visibly, the South African players looked distraught. They had scrapped all the way, every inch, and yet, had lost by the narrowest of margins.

After electing to bat first, South Africa were in a spot of bother after losing Lizelle Lee cheaply. They lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to score quickly enough. However, Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez both scored half-centuries and took the total up to 218, which gave them something to defend. In reply, England were coasting, with Sarah Taylor and Heather Knight looking impregnable. But a run-out turned the game on its heels.

Sune Luus then grabbed two in one over and made things interesting before Jenny Gunn joined Fran Wilson to pull them over the line, with some last-gasp help from Anya Shrubsole.

Here we list down five things which helped England secure a spot in the final of the World Cup.

#5 Maintaining discipline with the ball

The two teams had given their all in the match, not sparing an inch for the opposition. But in the end, there had to be a winner and the factor that became decisive was the number of extra runs given away by the Proteas.

It was one of the closest matches in the tournament and in such matches, an unnecessary no-ball, a wide or a bye can prove to be the deciding factor. That the English bowlers were so disciplined throughout the South African innings is a commendable feat.

Katherine Burnt and Co. gave away only four extras (four wides). On the other hand, the South African bowlers gave away as many as 25 extras with Marizanne Kapp, the number one ODI bowler leading the charge with nine wides.