ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England vs South Africa, 5 Talking Points

Centuries from Taylor and Beaumont guide England to victory.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 23:55 IST

Taylor and Beaumont dismantled South Africa

The hosts England are proving to be real contenders to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup as they romped to a comprehensive 68 run victory against South Africa at Bristol on Wednesday. With this victory, they are now on a three-match winning streak after losing to the Indian eves in their opening encounter.

Batting first, England rode on superb centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor to post a huge total of 373/5.

The South African eves started off well with a 128 run opening stand, but the target eventually proved to be too much for them as they fell short by 68 runs. Laura Wolvaardt (67), Lizelle Lee (72) and Chloe Tryon (54) were the players who crossed the fifty run mark.

Danielle Hazell was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 3/70 while Heather Knight also returned impressive figures of 2/52. Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver and Alex Hartley also chipped in with a wicket each as England restricted South Africa to 305/9.

Let us now have a look at the five talking points from the match.

#1 Beaumont and Taylor’s twin centuries

The English eves have been demolishing their opponents with their batting displays game after game. Today was no different as both Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor scored scintillating centuries and knocked South Africa completely out of the contest.

The match hung in the balance in the 12th over of the innings as South Africa got rid of Lauren Winfield for 24, thus reducing England to 59/1.

As soon as Taylor joined hands with Beaumont at the crease, the energy and vibe of the match changed. Taylor started smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground from the very first ball whereas Beaumont kept the strike ticking over.

Their partnership ultimately came to an end in the 47th over with the dismissal of Taylor who had scored a blistering 147 off just 104 deliveries. Beaumont followed Taylor to the dressing room soon after for a well-made 148 off just 145 deliveries with England on 343.