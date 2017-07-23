ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Final, India vs England: 5 things England did right to clinch the title

England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to clinch the contest by 9 runs.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 23:33 IST

A jubilant England Women's team after their World Cup triumph

After some riveting encounters in the previous 30 matches of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, it all boiled down to the ultimate showdown at Lord's- the Mecca of Cricket. The match between India and England in front of a packed house in London turned out to be an absolute spectacle as England went on to pocket their fourth World Cup title.

Under overcast conditions, Heather Knight won the toss and chose to bat first. England started off well, but wickets at regular intervals pushed them back and they were able to put a score of 228/7 in 50 overs. During their chase, India lost early wickets but clawed their way back into the game. The match went right down to the wire, but England came back stupendously and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

As we cherish the scintillating moments from the game, we take you through the things England got right on the day.

#5 A healthy opening stand between Beaumont and Winfield

In a must-win encounter, it’s always necessary to get off to a decent start to set the ball rolling. England did exactly the same with a healthy opening stand of 47 runs in 11.1 overs between Tammy Beaumont - Woman of the Tournament and Lauren Winfield.

They didn’t score big but ensured that England didn’t lose early wickets to hand the initial advantage to the Women in Blue. Both Beaumont and Winfield were cautious but threaded the gaps to get the scoreboard ticking.

They were pretty severe on fast-bowler Shikha Pandey as they got her off to quite a few boundaries. The stand ended when Winfield was bowled round her legs by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.