ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Final, India vs England: 5 things that went wrong for the Indian eves

Here are five things which the Indian team did wrong to end up on the losing side.

Shrubsole cleared India’s lower order to help England win their fourth World Cup

Indian women and England women played one of the finest and closely-fought matches of the tournament and the hosts trumped the underdogs by nine runs to clinch the Women’s World Cup. The match, which was a rollercoaster ride saw both the teams taking a lead in the match, only to give it up later.

After scoring 228 runs in the first innings, the hosts were in a spot of bother with India cruising towards the total. However, the English team held on to their nerves and finished the match as champions of Women’s cricket premier tournament.

On the other hand, the Women in Blue were marching towards the total at 191 for the loss of three wickets, however, they lost their next seven wickets in a space of 28 runs to hand England the trophy. Here are five things which the Indian team did wrong to end up on the losing side.

#1 Inability to stop England’s top order early on

Tammy Beaumont had a cracker of a tournament and was named player of the WC

The Indian eves had bagged early wickets in almost all of the matches which they won. However, when push came to shove, they failed to neutralise the England top order, which affected them negatively at the end of the match.

India’s opening bowling duo of Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey failed to limit the scoring rate as well. England’s openers added 47 runs before Lauren Winfield 24(35) lost her wicket to first change Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 12th over.

Sarah Taylor then came on to the crease, and along with her, Tammy Beaumont added another 13 runs before going down to Poonam Yadav.