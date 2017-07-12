ICC Women's World Cup 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 5 Talking Points

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka handsomely and here are five highlights of the match.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 19:56 IST

Ismail (right) picked wickets both at the top and fag end of the innings

In what was another low scoring affair in the Women's World Cup, South Africa trounced Sri Lanka by eight wickets to make the race for semi-finals even more interesting. After winning the toss, Lankan captain Inoka Ranaweera chose to bat first, only to see her side lose all their wickets after adding just 101 runs to the board.

The Proteas women then chased down the target without much of a fuss.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Shabnim Ismail's prolific bowling

Ismail, playing in her 75th ODI, gave her team another good start in the match and then came back to clean up the tail as well.Along with Marizanne Kapp, the 28-year-old struck early to derail the opposition train even before it had started its journey.

While Kapp got in-form Chamari Atapattu in the second over itself, Ismail provided another blow as she bagged number three Hasini Perera's wicket a couple of overs later.

The right-arm fast bowler then came back at the tail-end of the innings to pick the ninth and tenth wicket and help restrict Sri Lanka to a small total of 101. She finished with figures of 7.3-0-14-3.