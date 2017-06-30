ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Sri Lanka vs Australia: 5 Talking Points

A detailed look at all the talking points from Australia's eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC WWC.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 11:08 IST

Australia have now won both their games in the women’s World Cup

An enthralling game took place at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Australia eves in the Women’s Cricket World Cup yesterday. The Aussies emerged victorious comfortably in the end with the reigning champions posting an eight-wicket win. More than the team efforts, this game was all about individual brilliance with two centuries on either side of the break by Chamari Atapattu and Meg Lanning, thereby setting the tone for the game.

Sri Lanka batted first and posted 257 on the board with Atapattu top scoring with stupendous knock of 178 not out. In reply, Australia managed to chase the total down in just 44 overs and maintained their winning momentum.

Let's have a look at the five talking points between the group stage game between Sri Lanka and Australia:

#5 A clinical start to the tournament for the Aussies

Australia started the campaign on the front foot with an easy win over West Indies which set the ball rolling for them. Lanning and her side arrived in Bristol with the same confidence and destroyed Sri Lanka's batting lineup, barring one batter.

Any other team would have been crushed by watching an opposite player amass 178, but the champions went to bat with an absolutely clear mind. Despite an early wicket, they never looked under pressure and reached the needed total with utmost ease.