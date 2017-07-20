ICC Women's World Cup 2017: What will happen if Australia-India semi-final is washed out?

It is currently pouring down at Derby where the semi-final is taking place.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 20 Jul 2017, 16:01 IST

The covers are on at Derby, the venue for the semi-final of the Women's World Cup

As it did so often during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, rain has made an appearance during the semi-final match between Australia and in Derby. England already beat South Africa on Tuesday, to secure their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final.

The winner of the clash between India and the reigning World champions will face England in the final at Lord's on Sunday (June 23).

However, it is currently raining at Derby and the prospect of play right now looks slim. According to the regulations, there is a cut-off time of 4:38 PM local time (9:08 PM Indian Standard Time) to have a 20-over game today.

But even if the rain doesn't relent that is no reason for fans to worry as there is a reserve day for semi-final. If the rain doesn't relent today, then the game can take place tomorrow (Friday).

However, if it rains again on Friday then Australia will progress to the final as they have won more matches and finished above India in the group stages.

As far the conditions are concerned, with rain still a constant threat, there is a possibility of the game getting reduced. And if the game is reduced but rain washes it out then the rest of the game will be played tomorrow with reduced overs.

However, if play doesn't start today then tomorrow will be a straightforward 50-over clash with the winner progressing through to meet England at Lord's.

If there is rain tomorrow as well, the Australian team will progress to the final as they won more matches than India and finished second in the group stage, as opposed to India's third place finish.

Extra Cover: Veda Krishnamurthy opens up ahead of the semi-final against Australia

As far as today's game goes, umpire Ahsan Raza confirmed that only in perfect conditions can the game get underway. He also added that 4:38 PM local time (9:08 PM Indian Standard Time) will be the cut-off for the start of a 20-over game.

Ahsan Raza said: "We know we can start the game only in 100% conditions. The areas near the 30-yard circle are very important. We have two hours extra time today. 4.38pm [local time] is the cut-off for the start of a 20-20 game."

Speaking about an hour before the scheduled start of play, umpire Shaun George said: "Days like these are uncontrollable. You've got to accept it and carry on. If it stops raining we can make decisions. There were quite a lot of puddles and surface water on the outfield. If it [the rain] stops now, we may require about two hours. Player safety is always an issue and we will assess it."

India came into the semi-final against Australia with an excellent track record at Derby during the ongoing Women's World Cup and will be hoping that the rain stays away as they look to make it through to the final at Lord's.