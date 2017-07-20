Veda Krishnamurthy opens up ahead of the semi-final against Australia

Veda feels India need to improve their fielding against Australia

Veda was in spectacular form against New Zealand

As India gets ready to take on Australia in the all-important semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby, they face a daunting challenge ahead of them. With the Kangaroos having won the previous encounter quite comfortably, the Women in Blue will have to step things up in order to reach the final of the World Cup.

However, Mithali Raj's girls are in high spirit, coming off a spectacular win against New Zealand in a do-or-die encounter which got them to the semifinals.

One batsman in particular - Veda Krishnamurthy is raring to go as she looks to help India reach the final. In the match against the White Ferns, she took the game away from them with a blitzkrieg innings of 70 in just 45 deliveries which included seven fours and two sixes.

She will look to continue her good run of form against the defending champions as well. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the dynamic 24-year-old revealed what India need to improve upon in order to put up a fight against the mighty Australians.

"In the previous match against Australia, I dont think we were up to the mark in our fielding. So we're trying to improve and we are working on that department. That is one thing we have to go and do well against them if we want to get close to winning," said Veda in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

"Apart from that, we are playing good cricket so we have to just back ourselves and we have to have that self-belief to go out and win," she continued.

Extra Cover: Conditions in Derby plays to our advantage, says Mithali Raj

With the semi-final being held in Derby, India will have a slight advantage going into the match against Australia given the fact that they have won 4 out of 4 at the ground so far.

However, they will definitely have their task cut out given Australia's recent run of form and their success against India as well.

Ever since the inception of the Women's World Cup back in 1973, India have reached the semi-finals on multiple occasions. However, they have gone past the final four stage only once, in 2005 where they went on to lose the final to Australia.

Having reached the semi-final once again, Veda revealed that India have achieved their goal and would look to improve on it.

"It feels really good to be in the semifinals. It's my first world cup and to make it to the semifinals, that was our first goal when we started our camp in Mumbai. So, we have achieved what we've come for, so from here we're looking forward to the rest of the tournament," said Veda.

All eyes will be on Mithali Raj and her troops as they look to upset the defending champions and the favourites of the tournament. A win would take them to the summit clash where they will have to take on hosts England in a bid to lift the coveted trophy for the first time ever.