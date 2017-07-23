Narendra Modi wishes Indian women cricketers ahead of the final
Modi wished each and every Indian cricketer ahead of the final
With the highly anticipated final of the ICC Women's World Cup underway between India and England at Lords, the Indian eves will look to create history and get the trophy back home for the first time.
Just as the match began, the Prime Minister of the country took to social media platform Twitter to wish each and every member of the side.
While doing so, Modi picked out a special feature of each of the women cricketers, complimented them and wished them luck for the final.
This is the second time the Indian eves have reached the final of the World Cup. The first time was back in 2005 when they lost comfortably to Australia in the final.
Reaching the finals after a gap of twelve years, Mithali Raj's troops have gone into the finals as underdogs and be looking to cause an upset against the home side at the historic ground.
Here are all of Modi's tweets wishing the Indian side.
With the match already underway, the English women have got off to a brisk start 43 runs in nine overs with the loss of 0 wickets.