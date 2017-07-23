Narendra Modi wishes Indian women cricketers ahead of the final

Modi wished each and every Indian cricketer ahead of the final

With the highly anticipated final of the ICC Women's World Cup underway between India and England at Lords, the Indian eves will look to create history and get the trophy back home for the first time.

Just as the match began, the Prime Minister of the country took to social media platform Twitter to wish each and every member of the side.

While doing so, Modi picked out a special feature of each of the women cricketers, complimented them and wished them luck for the final.

This is the second time the Indian eves have reached the final of the World Cup. The first time was back in 2005 when they lost comfortably to Australia in the final.

Reaching the finals after a gap of twelve years, Mithali Raj's troops have gone into the finals as underdogs and be looking to cause an upset against the home side at the historic ground.

Here are all of Modi's tweets wishing the Indian side.

With the match already underway, the English women have got off to a brisk start 43 runs in nine overs with the loss of 0 wickets.

As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

All the best @mandhana_smriti! Have a great game out there and play with calm and poise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

India wishes Poonam Raut the very best for the Women's World Cup Final. Her game makes all of us very proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Good luck to Deepti Sharma for the finals. She adds immense value to the team & her game has changed the course of many matches. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy gives a much needed stability to the middle order. All the best for today. @vedakmurthy08 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Sushma Verma plays the important role of the wicket keeper. Remember, catches win matches :) @ImSushVerma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Jhulan Goswami is India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Shikha Pandey's all round performances are crucial to the team. Best of luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Poonam Yadav's fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017