MS Dhoni's advice to the Indian women's team ahead of the World Cup final

The former Indian skipper believes that the girls should enjoy themselves out there and do not overthink the situation.

Dhoni has some words of wisdom for Mithali Raj's girls

What's the story?

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni gave his golden words of advice to the women's national cricket team that is set to play England in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup today (July 23).

“What’s important is to embrace the occasion. Don’t focus on the result not to think what if we win or what if we don’t win? What’s important is that as a team you’ll have done very well, all of you have contributed,” he said in his message to Mithali Raj's team.

He also said that the team has done exceedingly well through the tournament and added that playing a World Cup final is a great achievement in itself.

“That one extraordinary performance will give you the World Cup. It can be a brilliant catch, it can be a good run out, it can be one good innings or a bowling spell. So that’s what it boils down to. Keep it simple and enjoy the occasion," he added.

In case you didn't know...

This is the second time India have made it to the final of the 50-over World Cup in women's cricket. Raj has been the skipper of the team on both the occasions.

India beat defending champions and tournament favourites Australia in the semi-final of the tournament and did so by 36 runs. They will face the hosts for a shot at the coveted trophy at the Lords Cricket Ground today.

The details

Dhoni was at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for the opening ceremony of the TNPL yesterday (July 22).He advised the girls to go out in the middle and enjoy themselves thoroughly. He also added that the entire nation will be behind the team and will support them endlessly.

He hopes that Raj and Co. can make this day historical for all Indian cricket followers.

What's next?

India beat England when they faced them in the opening game of the tournament. However, the hosts have gone unbeaten since then.

The Indian team too, has momentum on its side and would look to go past this final hurdle to lift the country's first ODI World Cup trophy.

Author's take

Dhoni has participated in the most prominent finals and has managed to come out on the winning side more often than not. He led his team to victory in the 2007 World T20, the 2010 Asia Cup, the ICC World Cup 2011 as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy.

His advice will definitely be beneficial to the women cricketers and is likely to boost their morale before the huge encounter.