Who said what: Cricketers react to the final between India and England

England managed to score 228-7 in 50 overs.

The England cricket team managed to score 228 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs against India in the final of the ICC World Cup 2017.

After winning the toss, England decided to bat first. They got off to a brisk start scoring at a decent run-rate in the first ten overs. However, in the 12th over of the innings, Rajeshwari Gayekwad got the breakthrough dismissing Lauren Winfield.

Also Read: ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Final: England vs India- Twitter Reactions

Soon after that, the English lost two quick wickets with Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight getting dismissed in quick succession.

However, Sarah Taylor and Natalie Sciver put on an 83 run partnership for the fourth wicket. England looked well on their way to high target until Jhulan Goswami was re-introduced into the attack.

Getting all her experience into play, the world's leading ODI wicket taker picked up two wickets in two balls dismissing Taylor and Fran Wilson. She continued troubling the opposition batsmen and picked up the important wicket of Nat Sciver a few overs later.

Later on, Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn's worthy contributions helped the English women reach a total of 228.

Jhulan Goswami speaks about her spell

It is a very important match and my role as a senior player is to give a good start to the team. The wicket is a bit slow, so I wanted to bowl with a good rhythm, just stump-to-stump line and length. I was struggling with an injury in the first couple of matches, I spoke to my coach after the Pakistan game. I think we need to apply ourselves (when asked about the chase) and bat out the full 50 overs. Need to hit the ball through the line

Here are how cricketers from around the world reacted to the first innings and Jhulan's excellent spell.

I can hear the chant going up in India....Julan ??????Julan????Julan ???? #WWC17 #ENGvIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 23, 2017

Jhulan ne Jhula daala.

Wonderful fightback from India.#WWCFinal2017 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

The spinners are India's lifeline. Good signs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar was on a roll and he tweeted multiple times cheering Team India on:

What an incredible spell by Jhulan! Proud of your effort! Plenty of cricket to be played. Keep pushing hard... #IndvsEng #WWC17Final — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017