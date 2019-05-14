ICC World Cup 2019: 3 batsmen who have the potential to score a double century in the tournament

Rohit Sharma

The ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May 2019. The hosts England will meet South Africa at the Oval in the inaugural match.

The recent matches played in the country by England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland have seen all four teams scoring in excess of 300. It's evident from these stats that this is going to be a run-filled World Cup.

Only two batsmen have scored a double century in a World Cup match so far. Chris Gayle (215) and Martin Guptill (237) both achieved the feat during the ICC World Cup 2015.

Let us now look at the possible double centurions in the upcoming World Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma

With three double centuries to his name, the Indian opener is far ahead of anyone in the elite list of ODI double centurions. An interesting fact regarding Rohit is his strike rate after the century; even though his career strike rate is 87, it becomes double of that after he reaches the three-figure mark.

Country: India

Matches: 206

Runs: 8010

Average: 47.4

100s: 22

Highest score: 264

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is arguably the most dangerous batsman of this era. He scored 215 off 147 balls against Zimbabwe in the last World Cup.

When the 'Universe Boss' goes out to play the last World Cup of his career, he will definitely try to finish it off in style with another double century to his name. The recent ODI series against England saw him scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in a 5-match series.

Country: West Indies

Matches: 289

Runs: 10,151

Average: 38.2

100s: 25

Highest score: 215

# Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

The elegant southpaw from South Africa has been in sublime form this World Cup season. The recently concluded Indian Premier League saw him scoring over 500 runs for Mumbai Indians. He was also the third highest run-getter of the tournament.

In 2016 against Australia at Centurion De Kock seemed to be cruising towards the first double-ton by a South African batsman in ODIs, before he fell short by 22 runs. He scored 178 runs off 113 balls including 16 fours and 11 sixes in that match.

De Kock has every chance of achieving this feat in the upcoming World Cup.

Country: South Africa

Matches: 106

Runs: 4,602

Average: 45.6

100s: 14

Highest score: 178