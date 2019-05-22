ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Batsmen who can become the highest run scorers

Virat Kohli has made breaking records a habit.

The ICC World Cup is just a week away, and all the teams will be looking to get the composition of their teams right, ahead of cricket’s showpiece event.

It is the performance at cricket’s ‘Grandest Stage’ that adds aura to a player's career, and enhances his legend. Sir Viv Richards is fondly remembered for the century he blasted in the 1979 World Cup final against England that enabled his team to lift the trophy for the second time. Sachin Tendulkar’s ethereal 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 edition sits right at the top, towering over various gems that he conjured. Ricky Ponting’s blistering hundred in the 2003 World Cup final blew the Indians away, and enabled Australia to lift their third World Cup trophy, and every Indian cricket fan will remember the magical 91 not out that Dhoni conjured in the 2011 World Cup final.

Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single World Cup edition. The ‘Master Blaster’ scored a whopping 673 runs in the 2003 edition, and this is the highest aggregate till today. In this article, let us look at three batsmen who can become the leading run scorer of the 2019 edition of the World Cup.

#3 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is still one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket today

He is almost 40 years old, but Chris Gayle is still one of the most destructive and feared batsmen in world cricket today. The Jamaican marauder has been in scintillating form with the bat and has plundered a staggering 424 runs in 2019 from just five ODI matches at an average of 106.00 and a strike rate of 134.18. He was also at his brutal best in the 12th edition of the IPL, scoring 490 runs at an average of 40.83, and a strike rate of 153.60.

Gayle’s form is really a cause of worry for the other teams because when he is at his best, he can literally demolish any bowling attack with ridiculous ease. And if he can continue his rich vein of form, not only will he propel West Indies to great starts at the top of the order, but he can also become the highest run scorer of the tournament.

