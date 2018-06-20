ICC World Cup 2019: 3 teams that can possibly score 500 runs in an innings

Here we take a look at the teams that can possibly score 500 runs in ODIs.

Markram is expected to play a huge role for South Africa

England raised the bar in the One Day Internationals with a world record 481/6 against Australia in 50 overs at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England broke their own record (444/3) which they set in August 2016.

At one stage in the innings, they looked like breaking the 500 runs barrier but fell short of it because of quick wickets in the 48th over. Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales were the stars of the show for the England side who destroyed every Australian bowler.

The advent of T20 cricket has improved the rate of run-scoring in ODIs. Over the last few years, teams have easily scored 400 runs in an innings in ODI cricket. This is the 19th time a team has crossed scores of 400+ runs in ODIs.

With the 2019 ICC World Cup happening in England & Wales, there are enough indications that a 500 score is not too far away and quite a few teams in international cricket are capable of doing that.

On that note, let’s take a look at the teams that could possibly break the 500 runs barrier in ODIs at the 2019 World Cup.

#1 South Africa

South Africa hold the record for the most number of 400+ scores in ODIs. The Proteas have done it on six occasions in the past and the last one came against India at the Wankhede on October 2015. They are the first ODI team to show that even a 400+ score can be chased.

South Africa have one of the most destructive batting line-ups in One Day Internationals. Though AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket, there is no shortage of batting depth in the current South Africa ODI squad.

With the likes of Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa has the firepower to break England’s record and break the 500 run mark in the World Cup next June.