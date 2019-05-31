×
World Cup 2019: 4 Reasons why England won against South Africa 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
120   //    31 May 2019, 13:03 IST

England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The England Cricket team got off to a perfect start as they defeated South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday.

After being put into bat, England lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow off the second ball of the match. Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51), Ben Stokes (89) and Eoin Morgan (57) helped England post a total of 311 for 8 in 50 overs.

Defending the target of 312 runs, Jofra Archer was brilliant with the new ball, with his bouncer forcing Hashim Amla to return to the pavilion as a precaution for concussion. He also picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis to put the South African batting line up under pressure. Quinton de Kock and Van der Dussen added 85 runs for the 3rd wicket, but the English bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the visitors out for 207 in 39.5 overs.

The England Cricket team was too strong for South Africa. Despite not scoring many runs, the hosts won the match easily and gave a warning to other teams.

Here we look at the 4 reasons why England won against South Africa 

#1 The 2nd wicket partnership between Jason Roy and Joe Root


The 2nd partnership between Jason Roy and Joe Root of 106 runs steadied the England innings
The 2nd partnership between Jason Roy and Joe Root of 106 runs steadied the England innings

England lost the early wicket of Jonny Bairstow off the 2nd ball of the match. Jason Roy and Joe Root then steadied the innings, putting pressure on the South African bowling line up.

Root and Roy took England to 60 for 1 at the end of 10 overs. After the powerplay overs, both batsmen played with positive intent. Roy reached his fifty off 51 balls while Root reached his fifty off 56 balls. Both added 106 runs for the 2nd wicket before Phehlukawyo dismissed Roy for 54. If England are to progress further in the tournament, it is imperative that players like Root and Roy turn up regularly and put in solid performances.




Fetching more content...
