×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why MS Dhoni is supremely important to India's campaign

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
110   //    16 Apr 2019, 21:26 IST

MS Dhoni has been a hero for India when it comes to the World Cup.
MS Dhoni has been a hero for India when it comes to the World Cup.

The 10th edition of the World Cup organized by ICC in the year 2011 was a dream come true for Indian fans, as India lifted the glittering World Cup trophy after 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium. However, it was a sad moment for the Indian fans too as it was the last World Cup of the cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

The one man who deserves the credit for India’s win is none other than the Indian captain at the time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni proved to be the main pillar for India in that edition of the World Cup.

However, the fans are going to experience another bittersweet moment in the year 2019 as well. The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup will be the last one for Dhoni.

Dhoni has been providing the best of his services for the last 10-12 years. He has been at his best in almost all the aspects of the game, whether it comes to batting, wicket-keeping or captaining the side.

Dhoni hasn’t been the captain of the side since 2014. But he has still been providing guidelines to the current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. Dhoni has helped Kohli a lot when it comes to setting the fielding or taking a DRS.

There have been many questions raised over Dhoni's form in the last couple of years. However, there is no doubt that Dhoni has been a tremendous match-winner for India, and there was no question about his selection in the World Cup squad.

Here, we look at four reasons why Dhoni is super-important for India at the World Cup 2019:

#4 Can play the role of an innings builder

Dhoni knows when to accelerate
Dhoni knows when to accelerate

Dhoni has tremendous experience when it comes to high pressure matches. The Ranchi player can take his team home from any situation.

Advertisement

Dhoni has mastered the art of remaining calm even in the toughest situations, which will benefit India a lot in the upcoming World Cup.

There have been various instances where Dhoni proved his ability to build the innings even in the toughest conditions. And that could prove to be the key for India in England.

India's opening batsmen might face difficulty while facing the ball in the earlier overs. But even if they lose a couple of quick wickets, Dhoni can handle the situation and build the innings.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Leisure Reading
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni to lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019 World Cup campaign
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India should pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Ambati Rayudu for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni records that might not be broken
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Opinion - India's Strongest Playing XI
RELATED STORY
3 challenges MS Dhoni faces on the road to World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Why batting MS Dhoni at No. 4 will strengthen India’s chances
RELATED STORY
Will MS Dhoni survive until the ICC T20 World Cup 2020? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us