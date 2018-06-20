ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could hit a double hundred

Here we take a look at the 5 players who could hit a double hundred in the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma could make it big again

Batsmen scoring double hundred in a One Day International was unheard of until 2010. Sachin Tendulkar broke the barrier in 2010 with a beautiful 200* against South Africa in Gwalior. But his record did not stay long.

Virender Sehwag broke it in 2011 with a stunning 219 against West Indies in Indore and the phenomenon continued thereafter. Five players (Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, and Martin Guptill) have scored double hundreds in ODI cricket.

Also, T20 cricket has changed the way One Day Internationals and Test matches are played these days. Modern-day batsmen play aggressively and want to score runs quickly, irrespective of the format.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will be staged in England and Wales next June and batsmen will relish the batting-friendly conditions. Expect quite a few high scoring games in the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players who could hit a double hundred in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales next June.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is the most in-form opener in world cricket at the moment

The English batsman is arguably the most in-form opener in One Day Internationals at the moment. Opening the batting for England in ODIs, the 28-year-old is the highest run-getter this calendar year.

In 14 ODI games this year, Jonny Bairstow has scored 773 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 121.54. He has hit four hundreds and one fifty in 2018. His last seven ODI scores are 138, 104, 105, 28, 42, and 139. Bairstow possesses a wide array of shots and his hitting ability is phenomenal.

In 19 games since 2017, he has struck 6 hundreds and got out on a single digit score only on two occasions. The 2019 ICC World Cup will be played in England and Wales, which will definitely help his batting. Expect him to make it to the elite list.