ICC World Cup 2019: Andrew Flintoff speaks in favor of Jofra Archer's WC selection

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
9   //    13 May 2019, 02:10 IST

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

What's the story?

Soon after the England Cricket Board announced their squad, they faced a lot of criticism for the omission of Jofra Archer. Now, former England skipper Andrew Flintoff has criticized that decision, saying he will drop any another player from the side to accommodate Archer.

In case you didn't know...

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will soon begin from May 30 in England and Wales in which 10 teams will participate. All the teams have announced their 15-member World Cup squads. Several ommissions, like the ones of Rishabh Pant and Jofra Archer, was met for severe criticism from the fans.

The heart of the matter

Former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has come out with a statement in favor of the 24-year-old fast bowler. He admitted that he has become a fan of Archer after seeing him play of late.

Speaking to SportStar, Flintoff said:

"I was watching him closely while he was bowling the other day during the T20I match against Pakistan and I found it so frustrating that a bloke can bowl so fast with something that looks completely effortless. You ask who I would get rid of? Anyone. I think he’s brilliant."

Apart from Flintoff, Liam Plunkett, who is currently a part of the English World Cup squad, has gone on record to say that Archer's presence in the team makes the bowling attack look more dangerous and provides a lot more strength.

What's next?

Jofra Archer is currently in action in the ongoing One Day International series against Pakistan in which the English team is ahead by a margin of 1-0. Jofra Archer missed out on the second game but was part of the first match which was washed out. He was quite impressive in the four overs that he bowled in that match, finishing the game with bowling figures of 4-2-6-1.

