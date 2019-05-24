×
ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm-up match details, venue stats, team news, and key players

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
1.12K   //    24 May 2019, 13:21 IST

Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson will go head-to-head in the first warm-up game
Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson will go head-to-head in the first warm-up game

With the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup less than two weeks away, the anticipation and excitement for the mega event has skyrocketed. The tournament is set to kickoff from 30th May when the hosts England will take on South Africa at the Oval. India will face the same opponent on 5th June at Southampton in their opening game. However, before the official league fixtures, all the teams are set to play two warm-up matches each.

Team India is set to clash against New Zealand in their opening warm-up game at Kennington Oval, London. After accessing the pitch conditions, a suitable playing eleven will lineup under the skipper, Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are likely to start the innings followed by Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, and Kedar Jadhav as the middle-order batsmen.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will provide the all-around firepower while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohamed Shami will be the frontline bowlers. With match winners like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, the world number two ODI side would be eyeing to bring home their third World Cup title.

Since the inception of the World Cup in 1975, New Zealand has participated in all the tournaments. The Kiwis have made six appearances in the semi-finals in 1975, 1979, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015 but only managed to reach the finals once.

The Blackcaps have been in excellent form in limited overs cricket and were the runner-ups in the previous edition of the ICC World Cup. Kane Williamson's side will be eyeing to win their first World Cup trophy in England on the back of some consistent performances. Often regarded as one of the favorites, New Zealand has all the raw talent and temperament to make a lasting impression in this but it remains to be seen if they can get over the line in the time that matters the most.


Match Details

 

Date: Saturday, 25th May 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

 

Venue Stats

 

Avg 1st Innings score: 247

Avg 2nd Innings score: 213

Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs Eng

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by Eng vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Lowest Defended: 241/10 (49.4 Ov) by PAK vs Eng


 

Team News

 

India

  • KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will fight for the number 4 spot in the batting lineup.
  • Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the X-factor for the Indian team.

New Zealand

  • Tom Blundell, the uncapped wicketkeeper, will make his International debut in the upcoming World Cup.
  • Kane Williamson will lead the Blackcaps in the batting department along with Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.
  • Trent Boult and veteran Tim Southee will have the responsibility with the ball. 

 

 

Squads

 

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Key players

 

India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah 

New Zealand

  • Kane Williamson
  • Ross Taylor
  • Trent Boult

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
