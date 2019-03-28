×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Indian team will reportedly have a traveling cook for the mega event

Sushil Sali
ANALYST
News
647   //    28 Mar 2019, 17:06 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

What's the story?

The Indian team is likely to have a traveling cook along with the squad for the World Cup 2019, so that the players get to eat according to their needs and preferences.

In case you didn't know...

During the 2018 tour to England, the Indian team faced various difficulties. The players were uncomfortable with the hotels provided and the food choices that were available to them. Many had to rely on outside food on a few occasions.

It was reported then that very few choices of food were available to the players, and that even basic supplements such as bananas weren't provided.

Further, Virat Kohli and Co had even complained about some hotels not having proper gym facilities. As a result, the team management requested the BCCI authorities to provide them with a better staying experience for the all-important World Cup.

The BCCI is supposedly keen on avoiding all these issues so that the players are in the best frame of mind when the World Cup begins.

The heart of the matter

According to Indian Express, the BCCI authorities have reportedly decided to have a special cook on board with the team so that the individual requirements of the players are fulfilled. The decision comes in the wake of the team's complaints on the 2018 England tour.

Having a cook on-board will help the players maintain their diet, and they can also have their meals as per their needs and tastes. The Indian team's primary trainer Mr. Shankar Basu is expected to monitor the diet and fitness of all the players and accordingly prepare the nutrition charts and training routines for them.

Workload management is of utmost importance in a tournament like the World Cup, and it looks like the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned in this regard.

Along with food and gym facilities, the management has also requested to allow the players to travel in trains rather than buses. The BCCI is still pondering over this issue and is yet to finalize on the travel part, as there could be security concerns related to that.

What's next?

India begins its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the 5th of June at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Men in blue will be raring to go and perform to the best of their abilities in the 12th edition of the World Cup.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team
Sushil Sali
ANALYST
"Easy reading is damn hard writing." Cricket aficionado - Statistics freak | Indian football | Athletics
ICC World Cup 2019: WAGs can reportedly join the Indian team after the first match
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 International cricketing legends to say goodbye after the marquee event 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who will be India’s 3rd opener?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India still have a few concerns ahead of the mega event
RELATED STORY
4 players who have an outside chance to make it to the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: A look at India’s ideal replacements for key positions  
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Ajinkya Rahane deserves a place in the Indian World Cup team
RELATED STORY
Will MS Dhoni survive until the ICC T20 World Cup 2020? 
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3 in the mega event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us