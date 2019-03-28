ICC World Cup 2019: Indian team will reportedly have a traveling cook for the mega event

Virat Kohli

What's the story?

The Indian team is likely to have a traveling cook along with the squad for the World Cup 2019, so that the players get to eat according to their needs and preferences.

In case you didn't know...

During the 2018 tour to England, the Indian team faced various difficulties. The players were uncomfortable with the hotels provided and the food choices that were available to them. Many had to rely on outside food on a few occasions.

It was reported then that very few choices of food were available to the players, and that even basic supplements such as bananas weren't provided.

Further, Virat Kohli and Co had even complained about some hotels not having proper gym facilities. As a result, the team management requested the BCCI authorities to provide them with a better staying experience for the all-important World Cup.

The BCCI is supposedly keen on avoiding all these issues so that the players are in the best frame of mind when the World Cup begins.

The heart of the matter

According to Indian Express, the BCCI authorities have reportedly decided to have a special cook on board with the team so that the individual requirements of the players are fulfilled. The decision comes in the wake of the team's complaints on the 2018 England tour.

Having a cook on-board will help the players maintain their diet, and they can also have their meals as per their needs and tastes. The Indian team's primary trainer Mr. Shankar Basu is expected to monitor the diet and fitness of all the players and accordingly prepare the nutrition charts and training routines for them.

Workload management is of utmost importance in a tournament like the World Cup, and it looks like the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned in this regard.

Along with food and gym facilities, the management has also requested to allow the players to travel in trains rather than buses. The BCCI is still pondering over this issue and is yet to finalize on the travel part, as there could be security concerns related to that.

What's next?

India begins its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the 5th of June at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Men in blue will be raring to go and perform to the best of their abilities in the 12th edition of the World Cup.

