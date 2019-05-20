×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali included as Pakistan announce final WC squad

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
582   //    20 May 2019, 13:51 IST

Amir and Riaz
Amir and Riaz

What's the story?

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, with the experienced pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz included in place of Junaid Khan, Faheem Ashraf, while batsman Asif Ali replaced Abid Ali, who was a part of the preliminary squad.

In case you didn't know...

Pakistan had earlier excluded some star players from the preliminary squad before heading to the England tour. Pacer Amir's exclusion was questioned by several people, including few legendary former cricketers. However, both Amir and Asif Ali were kept in the 17-man squad against the series against England

The heart of the matter

Pakistan faced a horrifying 4-0 defeat in the five-match ODI series, forcing selectors to make some changes in the already-announced squad. The selection committee, headed Inzaman-Ul-Haq, decided to bring back Amir, Riaz and Asif Ali in place of Junaid Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Abid Ali for the final World Cup squad.

Although, Amir and Asif Ali were expected to find their place in the final World Cup squad, Riaz's inclusion came more as surprise. Asif Ali scored a couple of handy half-centuries in the recently concluded England tour, while Amir couldn't feature in any of the matches, owing to some health isssue.

On the other hand, Riaz last played for Pakistan in an ODI in 2017. He recently showed some promise in the Pakistan Super League due to which he has been given a place in the World Cup squad.

Final Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK) , Asif Ali, Babar, Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Husnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

What's next?

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will be under a lot of presssure before taking field in the mega event, owing to their recent poor results. But known for their unpredictability, Pakistan can for surely make a strong comeback at the World Cup.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Wahab Riaz Mohammad Amir ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Five contentious selection calls by Pakistan
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing Pakistan's squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 star performers from last World Cup who could not make the cut this time
RELATED STORY
Amir, Asif missing from Pakistan WC 2019 squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan rediscover their winning formula this year?
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce 23 Probables for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Update on squad changes and injured players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us