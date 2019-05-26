ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets in warm-up game

Ravindra Jadeja

It was not a perfect start to India's World Cup 2019 preparations as they lost their first warm-up game to New Zealand by 6 wickets at the Oval, London on Saturday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. But Trent Boult wreaked havoc by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul with his swing.

At the end of 10 overs, India were tottering at 39 for 3.

Soon after the power play, Colin de Grandhomme dismissed captain Kohli himself for 18. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni then steadied the innings a little by adding 38 runs for the 5th wicket.

Hardik played with positive intent and unleashed some attacking strokes, but was dismissed by James Neesham for 30. Dhoni took time to settle in before he too was dismissed, for 17, and India were reduced to 91 for 7.

Ravindra Jadeja came to the crease and looked the most solid of all the batsmen. It was a good batting display by Jadeja who took on the Kiwi bowlers. He and Kuldeep Yadav added 62 runs for the 9th wicket.

Jadeja reached his fifty off 48 balls. He added some valuable runs at the end before India were bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

Chasing the target of 180 runs, New Zealand got off to a shaky start as Jasprit Bumrah got the early breakthrough by dismissing Colin Munro for 4. Martin Guptill also looked edgy with his stroke play and was dismissed for 22. At the end of 10 overs, New Zealand were 40 for 2.

After the power play, the Indian team had chances to get rid of both Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson. But both the experienced players showed their class and put pressure on the Indian bowling lineup with some aggressive cricket.

Williamson reached his fifty off 69 balls, while Taylor played with authority and soon completed his fifty too - off 54 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Williamson for 67, which ended a brilliant 114-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Taylor and Henry Nicholls then put on 28 runs for the 4th wicket, before Taylor was sent back by Jadeja when his team was very close to the finish line.

New Zealand won the match by 6 wickets with 77 balls to spare.

Brief scores: New Zealand 180 for 4 in 37.1 overs (Ross Taylor 71, Kane Williamson 67, Jasprit Bumrah 1/2, Hardik Pandya 1/26) beat India 179 in 39.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 54, Hardik Pandya 30, Trent Boult 4/33) by 6 wickets.