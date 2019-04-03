×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand's 15-man squad and full schedule 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
358   //    03 Apr 2019, 06:21 IST

New Zealand ODI team announced for World Cup 2019
New Zealand ODI team announced for World Cup 2019

What's the story?

New Zealand became the first team to announce their 15-man squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup to be held in England starting from May 30. The 2019 World Cup will be one of the most open tournament with every team having the capability to win the tournament.

The Kiwis have a strong batting line for this year's World Cup which includes, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls. Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santer make up the all-rounders.

The Kiwis have picked a strong fast bowling line up which comprises of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santer have been included as the two spinners in the squad.


The Background

New Zealand has been playing brilliant cricket in the past few months. They whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 and then decimated Bangladesh 3-0. But they were outplayed by the Men in Blue in the ODI series by 1-4.

The participating nations deadline for announcing the World Cup squad is 23rd April 2019.

Under the captaincy of Brendon McCullum, New Zealand reached the finals of ICC World Cup in 2015, played in Australia and New Zealand. In the 2019 World Cup, each team will play each other once before the top four qualify for the semi-finals.

Martin Guptill finished as the leading run-getter in 2015 World Cup with 547 runs from nine matches (nine innings) with two centuries and one half-century. He had the best score of 237* against West Indies in the quarterfinals to help the hosts reach semi-finals.

Trent Boult took 22 wickets for New Zealand from nine matches with an economy rate of 4.36 runs per over.


The heart of the matter

The Kiwis team have never a major ICC tournament apart from the Champions Trophy win in 2000. Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, they have a well-balanced unit which can go on to win their maiden World Cup.

Advertisement

New Zealand came so close in 2015 losing the World Cup final to Australia at the MCG. Before the first match, they will play two practice games.

The Kiwis will take on Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament to be played on June 1, 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

If the conditions are helpful for the fast bowlers, then New Zealand will be a force to reckon with and could cause trouble to any batting line up in the tournament.

The full schedule of New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2019

1.      New Zealand versus Sri Lanka (1st June 2019)- The Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2.      New Zealand versus Bangladesh (5th June 2019)- The Oval, London

3.      New Zealand versus Afghanistan (8th June 2019)- The County Ground, Bristol

4.      New Zealand versus India (13th June 2019)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

5.      New Zealand versus South Africa (19th June 2019)- Edgbaston, Birmingham

6.      New Zealand versus West Indies (22nd June 2019)- Old Trafford, Manchester

7.      New Zealand versus Pakistan (26th June 2019)- Edgbaston, Birmingham

8.      New Zealand versus Australia (29th June 2019)- Lords, London

9.      New Zealand versus England (3rd July 2019)- Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street.





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Martin Guptill Trent Boult World Cup 2019 Schedule ICC World Cup 2019 Venues
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for New Zealand?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest New Zealand Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can help New Zealand win the tournament
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni and not Rishabh Pant should be a part of the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
Recalling 5 of the most iconic moments from ICC World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand ODIs, 2019: 3 areas of concern for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the retired players who were a part of the 2015 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can become the leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Potential Dark Horses in the Tournament 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs New Zealand matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us