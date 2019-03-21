ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament

ICC World Cup 2019

Cricket is a team sport yet in every team there are few players that build the core and others just play around them. And amongst these few core players is one player that is ‘soul’ of the team. Without this player, winning appears to be an uphill task and becomes a rare occurrence.

In cricket’s biggest tournament, the ICC World Cup 2019 where every nation will be represented by their best cricketing talents, the success of any team will be hugely dependent on their key players.

Without a doubt, the other talented players will win few games with their spectacular performances but winning a long, high-intensity tournament is a very different ball game altogether. Every team will need their star-performers to be at their peak in such a competitive cricketing competition to lift the world’s most prestigious cricketing trophy.

Just turn the pages back and history will speak for itself. Every ICC World Cup champion had one player that carried the team through and won the valuable tournament for the nation. Whether it was Mitchell Starc in 2015, Yuvraj Singh in 2011, or Glenn McGrath in 2007 – their excellent performance was the central reason for their team’s success at the mega event. Without their enormous contribution game after game, the teams could not have become the World Champions.

The 12th edition of ICC World Cup will be no exception to it. Once again, the cricket fans around the globe will be thoroughly entertained by the legends of modern day cricket but there will one very special player that will rise to the occasion and will win the invaluable cricketing tournament for the country.

Let’s dive deep into the ICC Top 5 ODI ranked teams and discover that one special player that can possibly win them the marquee event on this very occasion:

