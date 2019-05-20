×
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who could be the 'X-factor' for their respective teams

Rahul
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    20 May 2019, 00:24 IST

After the completion of an exciting IPL season, the cricketers and fans are now gearing up for the mother of all cricket tournaments - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The format for this year's World Cup has excited everyone alike. All the 10 teams would be competing against each other in the league stage and then 4 teams will make it to the semi-finals.

Due to this format, the teams cannot afford to lose their momentum in the middle stage of the tournament as this can affect their results going forward. Therefore, each team would be hoping some of their players could bring in that string of scintillating performances for their team and have a positive effect on the results.

Here are some players who can prove to be the X-factor for their respective teams.

#1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan will be vital for Afghanistan's progress
Rashid Khan has carved out a name for himself in world cricket with his talent. The Afghan leg-spinner is the first choice for every team in the T20 leagues played all over the world.

It is no brainer that Rashid Khan will potentially be Afghanistan's X-factor in the World Cup this year. He is not new to world cricket and now every other batsman knows how to play him. His struggles were seen in the recently concluded IPL. But that doesn't mean that he is not capable of picking wickets for his team.

Rashid is very much aware of his strengths and knows how to play with the batsman's mind. He is also a very capable fielder and a handy lower-order batsman. HIs all-around skills make him the perfect X-factor that a team wants going forward into a big tournament.

#2. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell has had a good run recently
Glenn Maxwell is a proven match-winner for any team he plays for. He has been in good form in the last couple of months. He has played some match-winning innings for Australia in their recent series triumphs against the Asian giants India and Pakistan.

Both Australia and Maxwell would be hoping him to continue his good form into the World Cup as the Aussies are the defending champions. Maxwell's contributions towards the team are very vital as he is not only a capable batsman but also an athletic fielder and can roll over his arms when needed.

Australia don't start as the favourites for many in this World Cup, but Glenn Maxwell can become the X-factor that this Australian team is looking for to defend their title this year.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Andre Russell Hardik Pandya ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
