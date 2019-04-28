ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest combined XI before the tournament

The upcoming World Cup will see a host of stars in action

With just about a month left to ICC World Cup 2019, there's an air of anticipation among the fans, expecting their favourite heroes to lead their team's charge at the upcoming cricketing carnival. The participating 10 teams too, have announced their 15-member squads and are busy chalking out strategies to field their best possible XI. And with each team marked by some sparkling talents, we rest assured of witnessing a cracking competition in England this season.

Here, we present you the strongest combined XI before the tournament kicks off on 30 May at the Kennington Oval in London.

Openers

#1 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma has been one of India's batting mainstays in ODIs

A dynamic player who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition, Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the most consistent ODI batsmen in recent times. The second highest run scorer in 2018, Sharma has been a constant run-machine for India at the top of the order.

Oozing with class and skill, the Mumbai-based cricketer is currently ranked as the second best batsman in ODIs and would be a daunting opponent for any bowling attack,

#2 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow was in terrific touch in IPL 2019

A hard-hitting batsman, who can take the attack to the opposition right from the word go, Jonny Bairstow has been a revelation for England over the past few years. From amassing runs in the middle order in Test cricket to making the opening slot his own in ODI format, the Yorkshireman has been a vital cog of English cricket in recent times.

2018 was a memorable year for the right-handed batsman as he finished the third highest run-getter in the world. The ongoing IPL too, has witnessed Bairstow put on a batting masterclass with the bat and given his terrific record in England, the upcoming World Cup should see him do well.

